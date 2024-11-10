US Bancorp DE Buys 352 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $80,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSD opened at $189.25 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.62 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average of $177.91.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,866.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $1,658,259. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

