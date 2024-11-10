US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,050 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enovis were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENOV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 665,208 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 66.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,937,000 after purchasing an additional 442,051 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 352,116 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Enovis by 206.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 100.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 189,584 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $46.42 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

