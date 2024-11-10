Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $136.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.48.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

