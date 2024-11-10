Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 861 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,224.56 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.46 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,270.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.