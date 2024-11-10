Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Ternium worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 3,152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Price Performance

TX opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.77. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

