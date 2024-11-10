Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Ternium worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 3,152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ternium Price Performance
TX opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.77. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.44.
Ternium Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ternium
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ternium
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.