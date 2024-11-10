Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 752 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

FDS stock opened at $477.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

