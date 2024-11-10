Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $66,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,059,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $160,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

