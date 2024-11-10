Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 574,799 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 270,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 421,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 255,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

