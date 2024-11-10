Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.