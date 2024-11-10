VerifyMe (VRME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VerifyMe Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.26 on Friday. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

