Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VIGL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

