Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIST. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,138 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,318,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIST. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Vista Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

VIST stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

