Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

VANI opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Vivani Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $69.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

