VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $133.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSEC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VSE

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VSE by 1,180.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in VSE in the second quarter worth $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 13.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

