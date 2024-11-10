Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $292.31 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $208.09 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

