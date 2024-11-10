VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.96% from the stock’s previous close.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,849.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNEFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. VYNE Therapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

