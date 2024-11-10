VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.96% from the stock’s previous close.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,849.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VYNE Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYNE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. VYNE Therapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Articles

