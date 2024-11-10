Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Waystar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.65. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $145,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

