Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wix.com by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $13,646,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Wix.com by 2,110.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Wix.com stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $179.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

