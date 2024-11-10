Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Workday by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $256.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

