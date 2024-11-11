11,507 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 606.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

