12,362 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $57,584,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CVS Health by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 145,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in CVS Health by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,537,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after buying an additional 151,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.54 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

