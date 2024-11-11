1,261 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,379,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,610,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,360,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 925,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,966,000 after purchasing an additional 589,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $27.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

