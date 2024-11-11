12,736 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $61.23 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

