1,321 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $556,245,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $248.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $251.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

