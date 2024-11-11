1,335 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $619.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.73 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.31.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

