13,478 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,798.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

