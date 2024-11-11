14,221 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $53.21 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

