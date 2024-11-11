1,751 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $68,985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 19.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,937 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,649,000 after purchasing an additional 223,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 375,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $132.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

