18,968 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.48 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.