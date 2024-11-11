23,998 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3,937.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 466,901 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 844.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,214,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 73,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,698.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,164,435 shares of company stock valued at $36,610,377. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Trading Down 2.7 %

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Shares of YOU opened at $27.77 on Monday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

