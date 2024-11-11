247 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,438 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,007 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $209.41 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $115.93 and a 12-month high of $216.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

Get Our Latest Report on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.