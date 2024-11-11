2,751 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,399,000 after buying an additional 69,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after buying an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 449,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,806. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,806. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,814.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,770 shares of company stock worth $3,461,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock opened at $100.10 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

