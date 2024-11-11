3,009 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,009 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,779.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

