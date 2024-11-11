4,980 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

