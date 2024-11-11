686 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.38 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 595.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

