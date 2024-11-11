8,154 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 141.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

