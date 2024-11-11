899 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 899 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

