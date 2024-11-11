9,752 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 192.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 693.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DLB opened at $75.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.