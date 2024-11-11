Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $41,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

ACHC stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

