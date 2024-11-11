Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

