Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,751 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,168 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $42,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after buying an additional 2,346,565 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,011 shares of company stock worth $610,425 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

