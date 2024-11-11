Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 520,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,778,000 after buying an additional 195,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,070.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,794,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

WTS stock opened at $208.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.25. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.25.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $955,377.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,278.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,999 shares of company stock worth $7,299,786. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

