Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMC opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

