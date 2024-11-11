Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

