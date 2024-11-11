Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

