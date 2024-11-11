Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,499 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,374,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,562,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,911,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 240,385 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

