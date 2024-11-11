Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,684 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.75 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

