Amalgamated Bank Sells 245 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,291,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,531,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $372.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.56. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

