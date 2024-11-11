Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,260 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.