AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after purchasing an additional 703,501 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $190.92 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.12 and a 1 year high of $192.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

